(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 16)
Trilateral cooperation
: Allies should lure North Korea back to dialogue
The U.S. State Department emphasized the importance of cooperation with South Korea and Japan in dealing with North Korea as Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on his visit to Asia, Monday. Blinken is thus expected to discuss ways of solidifying the trilateral alliance during his visits to Seoul and Tokyo. On Sunday, the department said in a statement, "No relationship is more important than that between South Korea and Japan." It added, "A robust and effective trilateral relationship is critical for regional and global peace and security."
Blinken along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Japan Monday and will visit Seoul for two days from Wednesday. Earlier, Sung Kim, acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific affairs, said the Biden administration's North Korea policy review will be completed within weeks. He said the U.S. government will make sure to incorporate the allies' input into its policy toward the North.
Washington has purportedly attempted to reach out to the reclusive North through behind-the-scenes contacts, but has yet to receive any response from Pyongyang. This indicates the U.S. has begun to draw up its own policy. We urge the three allies to closely discuss ways on how to lure North Korea back to dialogue.
Blinken and Austin will hold the so-called two-plus-two meeting with their South Korean counterparts and pay a courtesy call on President Moon Jae-in. We call on the Moon administration to have sufficient and in-depth discussions with the U.S. officials to find ways to facilitate the President's much-touted "peace process" on the Korean Peninsula.
The security situation surrounding the peninsula has remained deadlocked since the collapse of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi in February 2019. Since then Pyongyang's relations with Seoul and Washington have continued to worsen. The North will possibly react in accordance with what the U.S. will offer in the prospective negotiations.
We expect the Biden administration will present a new initiative toward North Korea that will help achieve a breakthrough in stalled relations. In order for this to take place, the U.S. will have to offer specific and concrete measures to get the reclusive North to move forward toward denuclearization and peace.
It is time for the allies to think about improving inter-Korean relations first by exempting, for instance, cross-border exchanges from international sanctions, to pave the way for a thaw in ties between Pyongyang and Washington.
The U.S. needs to scrap the Obama administration's "strategic patience" approach toward the North, which failed to resolve the nuclear issue and eventually fortified the North's nuclear capabilities. Pyongyang, for its part, should come back to negotiations table at the earliest date possible without resorting to provocative acts under any circumstances that will further strain relations with Seoul and Washington and deepen its international isolation.
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
(News Focus) Save Our Stages: Indie music scene moves to save stages, songs amid pandemic
-
Yellow dust to blow into Korea, already choked by ultrafine dust
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further