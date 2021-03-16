(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 16)

Now that the scandal has gotten out of control, both the government and ruling Democratic Party (DP) are busy excusing themselves and making one senseless remarks after another. On Monday, current Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, all of a sudden, ordered heads of the High Prosecutors' Offices across the country to participate in a meeting to find ways to address the scandal. Despite the need for a justice minister to take such a drastic action in the absence of the prosecutor general, the format — and intention — of the meeting can hardly get the public's support.