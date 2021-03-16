Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin sharp in scoreless spring start

Ryu had ramped up in spring training and then had to shut down in March before building back up during summer camp in July. Two of Ryu's worst regular season starts in 2020 came in his first two outings of the season, over which he allowed a combined eight runs on 13 hits in nine innings. He still went on to finish third in the American League Cy Young Award race, with a 5-2 record and a 2.69 ERA in 12 starts.