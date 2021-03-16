Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 16, 2021
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/04 Sunny 0
Incheon 10/04 Sunny 0
Suwon 13/03 Sunny 0
Cheongju 14/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 15/06 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 15/02 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 15/08 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 17/10 Cloudy 0
Jeju 14/12 Rain 0
Daegu 18/09 Cloudy 0
Busan 19/13 Cloudy 0
(END)
