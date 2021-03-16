Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 16, 2021

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 10/04 Sunny 0

Suwon 13/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 14/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 15/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 15/02 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/08 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 17/10 Cloudy 0

Jeju 14/12 Rain 0

Daegu 18/09 Cloudy 0

Busan 19/13 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!