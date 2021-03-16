First solo album by BLACKPINK's Rose hits more than half million preorders
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The first solo album of Rose, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's main vocalist, has scored over 500,000 global preorders, a record number for a K-pop female singer, the singer's management agency said Tuesday.
The album, titled "R," has sold a combined 505,000 units since its online release last Friday, including 404,318 units in CD and 49,058 in KiT, a type of physical album used for digital streaming, according to YG Entertainment.
This marks the biggest presales for an album by a K-pop female soloist, it added.
The two-track album also topped the digital album sales chart of QQ Music, China's leading music platform, for the third consecutive day Monday, YG Entertainment said.
Rose's debut solo album, featuring two songs, "On the Ground" and "Gone," is set to hit shelves later in the day.
The main track "On the Ground" debuted at No. 1 on the regional iTunes Top Songs charts in 51 countries last week and ranked eighth on streaming giant Spotify's Global Top 50 Chart.
Rose made her K-pop scene debut as a member of the four-piece girl group BLACKPINK in 2016 and became the act's second member to go solo after rapper Jennie.
