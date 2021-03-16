20 ready-mixed concrete producers fined 2.5 bln won over price fixing
All News 12:00 March 16, 2021
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has decided to fine 20 ready-mixed concrete manufacturers a combined 2.51 billion won (US$2.2 million) for colluding to fix prices of construction-related material.
Sanha Industry Corp. and 19 other companies colluded to fix their sales prices and supply of ready-mixed concrete between 2012 and 2017 that was used to build houses in the greater Seoul area, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).
The commission ordered them to take corrective measures.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
Most Saved
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(News Focus) Save Our Stages: Indie music scene moves to save stages, songs amid pandemic
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Yellow dust to blow into Korea, already choked by ultrafine dust
-
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S., threatens to scrap military pact
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
Moon to take AstraZeneca vaccine shot on March 23 to attend G-7 summit: Cheong Wa Dae