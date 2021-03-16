Global LCD capacity to fall in 2023 on Korean makers' shutdown: report
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) – The global capacity of liquid crystal displays (LCD) is likely to fall in 2023, a report showed Tuesday, as major South Korean display panel makers will exit from the business dominated by Chinese players.
Samsung Display Co. and LG Display Co. -- South Korea's top 2 players -- have announced they will scale down their LCD businesses, with the former pushing its migration to quantum-dot displays, while the latter expands its organic light-emitting diode production.
Such moves are expected to drag down the growth of LCD capacity in 2023, although it will begin recovering in the following year, according to market researcher Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).
"We expect Samsung and LG to eventually shut down LCD capacity in Korea, which in 2020 accounted for 13 percent of total LCD capacity," DSCC said.
"Both Samsung and LG will hold onto their LCD capacity for longer than previously anticipated due to improved market conditions with Samsung shutting down all of its LCD capacity by the end of 2021 and LG expected to shut down all but P9 and AP3 (lines) by the end of 2022."
DSCC data showed the large-area LCD capacity is estimated to drop to 278 million square meters in 2023, down 1 percent from a year ago.
"As a result of the shutdowns, LCD capacity is expected to decline in 2023, which will temper price reductions, which should start in late 2021 or early 2022 as supply improves and component shortages end," DSCC said.
However, it projected the LCD capacity to grow after 2023 as Chinese manufacturers will take over shares from South Korean firms.
DSCC estimated LCD capacity growth of 5 percent in 2024 and 3 percent in 2025.
"Nearly all LCD manufacturers in China are investing in small expansions or new fabs in response to strong demand and rising prices," it said. "The new fabs expected to come online should boost capacity by 5 percent in 2024, which could result in another cycle of lower prices."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(News Focus) Save Our Stages: Indie music scene moves to save stages, songs amid pandemic
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Yellow dust to blow into Korea, already choked by ultrafine dust
-
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S., threatens to scrap military pact
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
Moon to take AstraZeneca vaccine shot on March 23 to attend G-7 summit: Cheong Wa Dae