Airlines to levy fuel surcharges on int'l routes in April after 1-year hiatus
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean airlines will impose fuel surcharges on international routes next month after a one-year hiatus due to soaring jet fuel prices, industry sources said Tuesday.
Starting April 1, the surcharge for one-way tickets on international routes will range from 3,600 won (US$3.2) to 24,000 won depending on routes, according to the sources.
Local air carriers' fuel surcharges on international routes have stayed at zero since April last year due to low oil prices sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
Local airlines' surcharges depend on the level of jet fuel prices traded on the Singaporean market.
If the average jet fuel price on the Singapore spot market rose over $1.50 per gallon during the past month, South Korean airlines are allowed to impose fuel surcharges starting one month later.
If jet fuel prices drop below the threshold, no surcharge is collected. There are 10 levels of surcharges, depending on the length of the route.
Jet fuel prices on the Singapore market averaged $1.62 per gallon between Feb. 16 and Monday.
Local air carriers will also hike fuel surcharges on domestic routes to 2,200 won in April, up from 1,100 won in March. Airlines started to levy fuel surcharges on domestic routes in April, ending their no-surcharge policy since May last year.
Industry watchers said local air carriers will likely be whipsawed by rising oil prices and a coronavirus-induced plunge in air travel.
According to the International Air Transport Association, jet fuel prices closed at $72.90 on Friday, up 72.8 percent from a year earlier and 10.2 percent from February.
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
Yellow dust to blow into Korea, already choked by ultrafine dust
-
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S., threatens to scrap military pact
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
Moon to take AstraZeneca vaccine shot on March 23 to attend G-7 summit: Cheong Wa Dae