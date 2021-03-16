Ahn to seek merger with PPP if nominated as unified opposition candidate in Seoul mayoral race
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, head of the minor opposition People's Party (PP) running in the upcoming Seoul mayoral by-election, said Tuesday he will pursue a merger between his party and the larger and more established People Power Party (PPP) if he becomes the unified opposition candidate.
The April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election is shaping up to be a three-way competition among Park Young-sun of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), Oh Se-hoon of the PPP and Ahn. The two opposition parties are in the final stages of negotiations to merge their campaigns.
"Only a grand coalition can prevent the incompetence and the tyranny of the Moon Jae-in administration. I will pursue a merger with the PPP by receiving approval from PP members after becoming Seoul mayor," Ahn said at a press conference.
When asked if he was open to the possibility of a merger even if he loses in the ongoing dual primary with Oh, Ahn answered, "Yes."
"In any case, whether I become the unified candidate or not, I will exert my utmost effort for the opposition bloc to win in the Seoul mayoral race," Ahn said.
Ahn laid out a three-pronged strategy in forming a broad opposition coalition in the run-up to next year's presidential election.
If nominated as the mayoral candidate, the entrepreneur-turned-politician said he will form a unified campaign committee with the PPP for the Seoul mayoral race. If elected mayor, Ahn pledged to seek the merger with the PPP by receiving consent from PP members and then later pursue a broad opposition coalition afterward.
Ahn said he decided to announce the party merger vision amid talks swirling of him potentially moving to form a splinter alliance with former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to effectively break up the broad coalition against the Moon administration.
"We are a single entity and one team. If I become the unified candidate, I will certainly win (the Seoul mayoral election), complete the formation of a coalition city government and serve as a seed to pursue the formation of a broad opposition coalition," Ahn said.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
