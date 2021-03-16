Daewoong 34,150 UP 1,450

SamyangFood 90,800 UP 800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 UP 50

CJ CheilJedang 424,000 UP 3,000

TaekwangInd 939,000 UP 16,000

ORION Holdings 14,300 0

NEXENTIRE 7,780 UP 120

CHONGKUNDANG 167,500 UP 8,500

SsangyongCement 6,920 UP 70

KCC 207,000 0

SKBP 110,000 UP 1,000

AmoreG 62,600 DN 600

HyundaiMtr 234,000 UP 2,000

JWPHARMA 29,900 UP 400

SK hynix 140,500 UP 4,000

Youngpoong 614,000 UP 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,800 UP 50

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,500 UP 1,050

SamsungF&MIns 190,000 DN 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,250 UP 550

Kogas 33,450 UP 1,200

Hanwha 29,600 UP 100

DB HiTek 56,700 UP 4,300

CJ 95,000 UP 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,100 UP 1,000

ShinhanGroup 35,200 UP 50

HITEJINRO 38,350 UP 1,250

Yuhan 62,900 UP 2,200

CJ LOGISTICS 176,000 UP 4,000

DOOSAN 49,500 UP 200

DL 78,200 DN 100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,150 UP 50

KiaMtr 85,800 0

LGInt 30,150 UP 150

DongkukStlMill 10,650 UP 50

Hyundai M&F INS 23,800 UP 50

Daesang 25,450 UP 150

SKNetworks 5,610 0

BukwangPharm 25,250 UP 2,050

ILJIN MATERIALS 66,500 DN 100

(MORE)