KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 34,150 UP 1,450
SamyangFood 90,800 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 424,000 UP 3,000
TaekwangInd 939,000 UP 16,000
ORION Holdings 14,300 0
NEXENTIRE 7,780 UP 120
CHONGKUNDANG 167,500 UP 8,500
SsangyongCement 6,920 UP 70
KCC 207,000 0
SKBP 110,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 62,600 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 234,000 UP 2,000
JWPHARMA 29,900 UP 400
SK hynix 140,500 UP 4,000
Youngpoong 614,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,800 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,500 UP 1,050
SamsungF&MIns 190,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,250 UP 550
Kogas 33,450 UP 1,200
Hanwha 29,600 UP 100
DB HiTek 56,700 UP 4,300
CJ 95,000 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,100 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 35,200 UP 50
HITEJINRO 38,350 UP 1,250
Yuhan 62,900 UP 2,200
CJ LOGISTICS 176,000 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 49,500 UP 200
DL 78,200 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,150 UP 50
KiaMtr 85,800 0
LGInt 30,150 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 10,650 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,800 UP 50
Daesang 25,450 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,610 0
BukwangPharm 25,250 UP 2,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,500 DN 100
