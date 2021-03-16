ShinpoongPharm 110,000 UP 15,000

Nongshim 286,000 UP 9,000

SGBC 81,700 UP 1,600

Hyosung 86,100 UP 500

LOTTE 33,350 UP 400

KAL 28,350 UP 300

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,530 UP 230

LG Corp. 91,000 DN 600

POSCO CHEMICAL 153,000 DN 4,500

BoryungPharm 21,400 UP 350

L&L 14,650 UP 150

LOTTE Fine Chem 54,000 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 44,750 UP 850

Shinsegae 285,500 0

Binggrae 57,700 DN 100

GCH Corp 34,950 UP 950

GS E&C 40,850 UP 500

LotteChilsung 123,500 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,550 DN 50

POSCO 306,000 DN 2,000

SPC SAMLIP 72,800 DN 600

SAMSUNG SDS 190,500 UP 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 36,050 UP 200

KUMHOTIRE 3,930 UP 15

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,500 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 44,650 UP 100

SamsungElec 82,800 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 680,000 DN 6,000

KPIC 316,500 UP 4,500

NHIS 11,500 UP 100

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,590 UP 30

SKC 114,000 0

SK Discovery 61,700 DN 1,000

GS Retail 38,450 UP 1,500

LS 67,400 UP 2,100

GC Corp 344,000 UP 10,000

F&F 151,500 UP 4,000

SamsungElecMech 197,500 UP 6,500

IlyangPharm 35,100 UP 600

Ottogi 583,000 UP 3,000

(MORE)