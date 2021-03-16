Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 March 16, 2021

ShinpoongPharm 110,000 UP 15,000
Nongshim 286,000 UP 9,000
SGBC 81,700 UP 1,600
Hyosung 86,100 UP 500
LOTTE 33,350 UP 400
KAL 28,350 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,530 UP 230
LG Corp. 91,000 DN 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 153,000 DN 4,500
BoryungPharm 21,400 UP 350
L&L 14,650 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,000 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,750 UP 850
Shinsegae 285,500 0
Binggrae 57,700 DN 100
GCH Corp 34,950 UP 950
GS E&C 40,850 UP 500
LotteChilsung 123,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,550 DN 50
POSCO 306,000 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,800 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 190,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,050 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,930 UP 15
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,500 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 44,650 UP 100
SamsungElec 82,800 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 680,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 316,500 UP 4,500
NHIS 11,500 UP 100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,590 UP 30
SKC 114,000 0
SK Discovery 61,700 DN 1,000
GS Retail 38,450 UP 1,500
LS 67,400 UP 2,100
GC Corp 344,000 UP 10,000
F&F 151,500 UP 4,000
SamsungElecMech 197,500 UP 6,500
IlyangPharm 35,100 UP 600
Ottogi 583,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
