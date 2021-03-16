KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamsunAlum 4,165 UP 15
MERITZ SECU 4,400 UP 30
HtlShilla 87,000 DN 200
Hanmi Science 61,400 UP 2,100
Hanssem 102,500 UP 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,150 UP 150
KSOE 121,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,050 UP 800
OCI 127,500 UP 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 61,300 DN 100
Mobis 303,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,700 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 61,900 UP 600
HDC HOLDINGS 11,100 UP 50
S-1 82,300 UP 700
ZINUS 86,100 UP 1,500
DWS 48,750 DN 1,750
Hanchem 230,000 UP 5,500
KorZinc 404,000 UP 500
S-Oil 83,200 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 221,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 305,500 UP 5,000
HMM 22,300 UP 850
HYUNDAI WIA 81,800 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 213,500 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 54,100 UP 200
SamsungHvyInd 6,600 DN 60
SYC 59,100 DN 200
SamsungSecu 39,050 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 12,850 DN 150
SKTelecom 256,500 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 65,100 DN 300
HyundaiElev 45,200 UP 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,250 DN 50
KEPCO 24,750 UP 1,500
Hanon Systems 17,500 UP 300
SK 248,000 DN 3,000
Handsome 39,450 UP 2,300
Asiana Airlines 15,900 UP 850
COWAY 67,300 UP 600
