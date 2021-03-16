KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 130,000 UP 3,500
IBK 9,100 UP 80
DONGSUH 31,900 UP 1,100
SamsungEng 13,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 6,130 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 21,250 UP 200
KT 27,150 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204500 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 20,450 UP 200
LG Uplus 12,100 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,900 DN 500
KT&G 80,200 0
DHICO 11,650 UP 300
Doosanfc 50,000 UP 500
LG Display 22,450 UP 250
Kangwonland 26,850 UP 950
NAVER 385,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 479,000 0
NCsoft 954,000 UP 24,000
KIWOOM 124,500 UP 1,500
DSME 26,400 DN 50
DSINFRA 8,250 UP 160
DWEC 6,300 0
DongwonF&B 190,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 28,800 UP 750
LGH&H 1,573,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 891,000 DN 75,000
KEPCO E&C 20,650 UP 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,000 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 158,000 UP 6,500
Celltrion 296,500 UP 7,500
Huchems 23,400 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 126,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,900 UP 1,200
KIH 87,200 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 38,450 UP 650
GS 40,550 UP 250
