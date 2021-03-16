LOTTE SHOPPING 130,000 UP 3,500

IBK 9,100 UP 80

DONGSUH 31,900 UP 1,100

SamsungEng 13,400 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 UP 1,500

PanOcean 6,130 DN 110

SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 21,250 UP 200

KT 27,150 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204500 UP500

LOTTE TOUR 20,450 UP 200

LG Uplus 12,100 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 78,900 DN 500

KT&G 80,200 0

DHICO 11,650 UP 300

Doosanfc 50,000 UP 500

LG Display 22,450 UP 250

Kangwonland 26,850 UP 950

NAVER 385,500 UP 2,500

Kakao 479,000 0

NCsoft 954,000 UP 24,000

KIWOOM 124,500 UP 1,500

DSME 26,400 DN 50

DSINFRA 8,250 UP 160

DWEC 6,300 0

DongwonF&B 190,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 28,800 UP 750

LGH&H 1,573,000 DN 7,000

LGCHEM 891,000 DN 75,000

KEPCO E&C 20,650 UP 650

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,000 UP 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 158,000 UP 6,500

Celltrion 296,500 UP 7,500

Huchems 23,400 DN 500

DAEWOONG PHARM 126,000 UP 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,900 UP 1,200

KIH 87,200 UP 300

LOTTE Himart 38,450 UP 650

GS 40,550 UP 250

