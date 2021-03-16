KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 29,200 UP 100
LIG Nex1 38,000 UP 100
Fila Holdings 43,150 UP 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 196,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,050 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 3,195 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 227,500 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 10,400 UP 150
SK Innovation 215,500 DN 13,000
POONGSAN 32,750 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 51,200 0
Hansae 21,400 UP 1,250
LG HAUSYS 76,400 UP 800
Youngone Corp 38,850 UP 750
CSWIND 70,000 UP 700
GKL 17,150 UP 400
KOLON IND 55,600 UP 800
HanmiPharm 334,000 UP 11,500
BNK Financial Group 6,590 DN 40
emart 182,000 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY462 50 UP1200
KOLMAR KOREA 57,400 DN 200
HANJINKAL 60,300 UP 1,200
DoubleUGames 56,600 UP 400
CUCKOO 136,500 UP 3,500
COSMAX 118,500 UP 1,500
MANDO 65,900 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 733,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 60,000 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 36,450 UP 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,400 UP 450
Netmarble 122,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S282000 UP500
ORION 135,500 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,100 UP 50
BGF Retail 172,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 299,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 28,650 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 0
Big Hit 219,000 UP 1,000
