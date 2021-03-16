CJ CGV 29,200 UP 100

LIG Nex1 38,000 UP 100

Fila Holdings 43,150 UP 900

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 196,000 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,050 UP 550

HANWHA LIFE 3,195 DN 30

AMOREPACIFIC 227,500 UP 1,000

FOOSUNG 10,400 UP 150

SK Innovation 215,500 DN 13,000

POONGSAN 32,750 DN 50

KBFinancialGroup 51,200 0

Hansae 21,400 UP 1,250

LG HAUSYS 76,400 UP 800

Youngone Corp 38,850 UP 750

CSWIND 70,000 UP 700

GKL 17,150 UP 400

KOLON IND 55,600 UP 800

HanmiPharm 334,000 UP 11,500

BNK Financial Group 6,590 DN 40

emart 182,000 UP 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY462 50 UP1200

KOLMAR KOREA 57,400 DN 200

HANJINKAL 60,300 UP 1,200

DoubleUGames 56,600 UP 400

CUCKOO 136,500 UP 3,500

COSMAX 118,500 UP 1,500

MANDO 65,900 UP 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 733,000 DN 2,000

INNOCEAN 60,000 UP 700

Doosan Bobcat 36,450 UP 600

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,400 UP 450

Netmarble 122,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S282000 UP500

ORION 135,500 UP 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,100 UP 50

BGF Retail 172,000 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 299,000 DN 500

HDC-OP 28,650 UP 150

WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 0

Big Hit 219,000 UP 1,000

(MORE)