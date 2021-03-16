S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 16, 2021
All News 16:30 March 16, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.685 0.691 -0.6
3-year TB 1.177 1.238 -6.1
10-year TB 2.098 2.152 -5.4
2-year MSB 0.881 0.932 -5.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.114 2.153 -3.9
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
