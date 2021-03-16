S. Korea's final camp for Olympic women's football qualifiers to open March 22

South Korea will face China in a two-legged playoff series next month, with a spot at the Tokyo Olympics at stake. First, they will play at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on April 8 at 4 p.m. The second match will be at Suzhou Olympic Sports Center in China on April 13, also at 4 p.m. local time (5 p.m. in South Korea).

