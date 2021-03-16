Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BOK to cut size of MSB issuance to help stabilize markets

All News 17:15 March 16, 2021

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday it will cut the size of monetary stabilization bond (MSB) issuance in a move to help stabilize the local financial markets.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) had planned to sell 2.2 trillion won (US$1.9 billion) worth of MSBs with a two-year maturity this week, but it will reduce the size to 1.1 trillion won, the BOK said.

The BOK had planned to sell 600 billion won worth of MSBs with a one-year maturity next week, but it will also cut the size to 300 billion won.

"The measure is expected to help stabilize volatility of interest rates," the BOK said in a statement.

The MSB is a unique policy tool devised by the Korean government to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is mainly issued by the Bank of Korea to financial institutions or individuals for the purpose.

BOK to cut size of MSB issuance to help stabilize markets - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#BOK-bond issuance
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!