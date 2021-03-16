BOK to cut size of MSB issuance to help stabilize markets
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday it will cut the size of monetary stabilization bond (MSB) issuance in a move to help stabilize the local financial markets.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) had planned to sell 2.2 trillion won (US$1.9 billion) worth of MSBs with a two-year maturity this week, but it will reduce the size to 1.1 trillion won, the BOK said.
The BOK had planned to sell 600 billion won worth of MSBs with a one-year maturity next week, but it will also cut the size to 300 billion won.
"The measure is expected to help stabilize volatility of interest rates," the BOK said in a statement.
The MSB is a unique policy tool devised by the Korean government to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is mainly issued by the Bank of Korea to financial institutions or individuals for the purpose.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
-
Yellow dust to blow into Korea, already choked by ultrafine dust
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S., threatens to scrap military pact
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area to adopt tighter curbs on virus-prone facilities, workplaces
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings