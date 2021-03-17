Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:57 March 17, 2021

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- President Moon apologizes to nation 2 weeks after LH land speculation suspicion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree on special counsel, parliamentary probes into LH land speculation scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't says will revive inter-Korean Panmunjom declaration; N. Korea says it'll be difficult to see spring days of 3 years ago return (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree on special counsel probe into LH land speculation scandal, investigation into all lawmakers (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea says there'll be no spring days again, U.S. says all measures on N.K. under review (Segye Times)
-- Kim Yo-jong says spring days of 3 years ago will not return, decries S. Korea-U.S. military exercise (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 2 weeks after LH land speculation scandal, ruling, opposition parties agree on special counsel, parliamentary probes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Day before Blinken's visit, N. Korea slams S. Korea to warn U.S. (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling, opposition parties approve special counsel probe into LH land speculation scandal, investigation into all lawmakers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Entire nation roiled by comprehensive real estate holding tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Real estate holding taxes for provincial apartment units to jump more than 40 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kakao founder signs the pledge (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon offers public apology over LH land purchase scandal (Korea Herald)
-- NK strongly criticizes combined exercise (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!