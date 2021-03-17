(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 17)
'Tax bombshell'
: Soaring property prices boomerang homeowners
Government-assessed housing prices have surged this year, raising concerns about a far greater tax burden on homeowners, including those with only one home. So there are growing calls to ease the tax burden on those possessing a single home who are not engaged in any form of real estate speculation.
On Monday, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the publicly appraised value of homes around the country. The average housing price surged 19.08 percent in 2021 from last year when they rose 5.98 percent. The double-digit increase marked the highest jump since 2007.
The steep rise is the direct result of runaway housing prices. There seems to be nothing wrong with the government's assessment because it is based on market value. A plan to adjust assessed housing values up to 90 percent of real market prices has also contributed to the surge.
The new administrative town of Sejong led the increase with 70.68 percent year-on-year. Daejeon posted a 20.57 jump, followed by Seoul (19.91 percent) and Busan (19.67 percent). These cities recorded relatively high increases in housing prices due to speculative real estate purchases.
As a result, about 520,000 homeowners will have to pay a comprehensive real estate holding tax ― a punitive tax to be levied on owners of homes valued over 900 million won ($796,000). They must also pay a much higher property tax. Those owning two or more homes are subject to a higher real estate holding tax designed to discourage property speculation.
It is natural for owners of high-priced homes or owners of multiple homes to shoulder a heavier tax burden. It is all the more so when the country is battling ever-intensifying property speculation. Multiple home owners had better sell homes except the one where they live, if they want to reduce their tax burden. This is exactly what policymakers want to see as part of their efforts to stabilize housing prices.
Notwithstanding, those subject to higher taxes are denouncing the government for dropping what they call a "tax bombshell." Critics argue that imposing an undue tax burden on homeowners will not work to bring property speculation under control. They call on the government to increase the supply of housing, instead of suppressing demand.
Of course, higher taxes alone cannot be a fundamental solution to the problem. Yet they can serve as a tool to dissuade people from buying property for speculative gain. In this sense, it is reckless and irresponsible to scrap or ease the punitive real estate holding tax. The top priority now is winning the fight against speculation.
However, that does not mean that there is no problem with the government tax policy. There are still concerns that a considerable number of people owning a single home could face punitive taxes. To ease such concerns, the Moon Jae-in administration needs to change related tax codes to ensure fair and just taxation. It also should mobilize all possible means to stabilize housing prices.
