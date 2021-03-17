Padres' Kim Ha-seong picks up 1st spring RBI in return from illness
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- In a return to action following a bout of illness, San Diego Padres' infielder Kim Ha-seong has collected his first RBI of spring training.
The South Korean player went 1-for-2 and drove in a run against the Chicago White Sox at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Arizona, on Tuesday (local time). Kim got the start batting sixth and playing shortstop, and was lifted in the top of the seventh inning.
Kim had been out since Sunday with what manager Jayce Tingler said were "aches and pains."
Despite the hit, Kim is still not out of the woods in his first major league camp, as he's batting only 3-for-20.
Kim's RBI came in the bottom of the fourth inning against Reynaldo Lopez and cut the Padres' deficit to 3-2. The play was first ruled an error as Kim's ball deflected off the glove of shortstop Tim Anderson and rolled into center field. It was later changed to a single, and Kim was awarded with an RBI as Wil Myers scored.
But with Luis Campusano at the plate, Kim was caught trying to steal second base to end the inning.
On defense, Kim made a throwing error in the top of the first inning. He fielded a chopper off the bat of Anderson but made a wide throw that forced first baseman Eric Hosmer off the bag to his right.
Kim signed a four-year, US$28 million contract with the Padres in December, after seven successful years in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). He was mostly a shortstop in South Korea but is being seen as a super utility man who will be asked to handle multiple infield positions.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
