Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Job losses continue for 12th month in Feb. amid pandemic

All News 08:03 March 17, 2021

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job losses for the 12th straight month in February as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to deal a blow to the job market, data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people reached 26.3 million last month, 473,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The country has reported job losses every month since March 2020 due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the February job reduction was lower than the 982,000 recorded in January, the highest in 22 years, as economic activity increased amid relaxed social distancing rules.

The country's jobless rate rose 0.8 percentage point on-year to 4.9 percent last month.

This file photo, taken Feb. 3, 2021, shows people waiting to apply for unemployment benefits at a state-run job center in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#job loss #jobless rate #pandemic
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!