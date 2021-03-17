Job losses continue for 12th month in Feb. amid pandemic
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job losses for the 12th straight month in February as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to deal a blow to the job market, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 26.3 million last month, 473,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The country has reported job losses every month since March 2020 due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the February job reduction was lower than the 982,000 recorded in January, the highest in 22 years, as economic activity increased amid relaxed social distancing rules.
The country's jobless rate rose 0.8 percentage point on-year to 4.9 percent last month.
