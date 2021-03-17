Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

March 17, 2021

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/01 Sunny 0

Incheon 12/02 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/-1 Sunny 0

Cheongju 17/01 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/00 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 18/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/05 Sunny 20

Jeonju 17/01 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 15/05 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/01 Sunny 0

Busan 16/06 Sunny 0

