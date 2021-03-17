Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 March 17, 2021
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/01 Sunny 0
Incheon 12/02 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/-1 Sunny 0
Cheongju 17/01 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/00 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 18/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 14/05 Sunny 20
Jeonju 17/01 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/02 Sunny 0
Jeju 15/05 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/01 Sunny 0
Busan 16/06 Sunny 0
(END)
