SK Bioscience set to go public this week
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean vaccine maker SK Bioscience Co. is set to go public on the local bourse this week and will probably emerge as the top bio pick by investors amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to brokerage houses.
The offering price of SK Bioscience, the pharmaceutical unit of major conglomerate SK Group, was set at 65,000 won (US$57.47) per share for its market debut Thursday.
Brokerage houses predicted that the maker of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines will jump upon its market debut, probably starting at the highest opening price of 130,000 won and finishing at its daily permissible ceiling of 169,000 won (US$149.43).
If so, the bio firm's value would more than double from 4.9 trillion won to 12.9 trillion won.
Last week, SK Bioscience drew a record 64 trillion won in investor deposits during a two-day subscription period for its share sale.
The figure surpasses the two previous records set last year -- 58.6 trillion won for gaming company Kakao Games and 58.4 trillion won for K-pop agency Big Hit Entertainment.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
How girl group Brave Girls' 2017 song went viral in 2021 thanks to 'Millboard,' YouTube
-
(LEAD) Project girl group IZ*ONE to disband next month
-
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area to adopt tighter curbs on virus-prone facilities, workplaces
-
(2nd LD) Almost all of S. Korea shrouded with yellow dust blowing in from China
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S., threatens to scrap military pact
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S., threatens to scrap military pact