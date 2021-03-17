K-pop soloist Chungha to release Spanish version of 'Demente'
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop female soloist Chungha will release a full Spanish language version of the song "Demente" on Wednesday, the singer's management agency said.
The new version of "Demente," a track from the singer's latest album, is set to drop at 1 p.m. on major global music streaming platforms, according to MNH Entertainment.
The Latin-pop number, featuring popular Reggaeton rapper Guaynaa, was included in "Querencia," the singer's first studio album released last month.
The original version was partly sung in Korean, but the upcoming single will entirely be in Spanish.
Chungha diversified her musical genre in the latest album, and the new version of "Demente" will once again prove that she is a talented diva, the agency said.
The singer debuted in 2016 as a member of a one-year project girl group I.O.I and expanded her career as a solo artist the following year. Since then, she has emerged as one of the most promising solo artists in the K-pop scene with a string of hits, including "Why Don't You Know," Roller Coaster" and "Snapping."
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
How girl group Brave Girls' 2017 song went viral in 2021 thanks to 'Millboard,' YouTube
-
(LEAD) Project girl group IZ*ONE to disband next month
-
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area to adopt tighter curbs on virus-prone facilities, workplaces
-
(2nd LD) Almost all of S. Korea shrouded with yellow dust blowing in from China
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S., threatens to scrap military pact
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S., threatens to scrap military pact