Moon to meet top U.S. diplomat, defense chief on Thursday
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to meet with the U.S. secretaries of state and defense in Seoul this week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.
Moon will greet Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at his office at 3 p.m. the next day, it said.
It will mark Moon's first face-to-face diplomacy involving top U.S. government officials under the Joe Biden administration.
It comes as Washington is in the process of drawing up a new strategy on North Korea.
Blinken and Austin are scheduled to visit Seoul for the so-called two plus two meeting with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook. They also plan to attend a signing ceremony for the allies' latest deal on sharing defense costs.
