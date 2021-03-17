S. Korea extends pandemic-driven advisory against overseas travel until April 16
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.
The measure, which calls for citizens to cancel or postpone their planned trips abroad, will remain in effect until April 16. The current advisory, which was issued in December, was set to expire on Wednesday.
The extension came as many countries around the world continue to restrict the entry of people arriving from overseas and many international flights remain suspended amid the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.
The ministry also called on citizens to stick to hygiene guidelines, avoid large gatherings and outdoor activities and minimize contact with other people.
