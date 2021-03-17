FM Chung voices hope for expanded cooperation with Latin America on digital technologies
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed hope Wednesday for expanded cooperation with Latin American countries on digital technologies and in other areas, calling the region a key partner for co-prosperity.
Chung made the remarks at the Korea-LAC Digital Cooperation Forum, which took place as part of an annual gathering that Seoul hosts to promote collaboration with Latin American and Caribbean countries on economic and other issues.
"Central and South America -- a companion for South Korea in terms of co-prosperity and cooperation -- is a crucial partner for our diplomacy," Chung said in his opening remarks.
"Korea hopes to expand cooperation in digital and information and communication technologies for the establishment of digital economy," he added.
Chung also used the session to call for Latin America's support for South Korea's efforts to promote lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula.
"The peace process on the Korean Peninsula is not a matter of choice, but a must-go path," he said. "I ask for Central and South American countries to become partners on our journey toward peace on the peninsula."
The two-day gathering proceeded both online and offline to discuss cooperation on 5G networks, digital governance, cybersecurity and other issues.
It is part of the Korea-LAC Future Cooperation Forum, which is the largest Latin America-related event in Korea.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
How girl group Brave Girls' 2017 song went viral in 2021 thanks to 'Millboard,' YouTube
-
(LEAD) Project girl group IZ*ONE to disband next month
-
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area to adopt tighter curbs on virus-prone facilities, workplaces
-
(2nd LD) Almost all of S. Korea shrouded with yellow dust blowing in from China
-
Blinken says U.S. is looking at pressure measures, diplomatic paths, in N.K. policy review
-
'Minari' celebrates 'history-making' Oscar nominations