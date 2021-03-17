Seoul stocks extend losses late Wed. morning ahead of FOMC results
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Wednesday morning on selling by foreigners and institutions amid rising uncertainties ahead of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 25.16 points, or 0.82 percent, to 3,042.01 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks fell as investors continued to wonder if the Federal Reserve would step up to soothe market concerns of earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.36 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver traded flat, and its rival Kakao advanced 1.25 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 1.64 percent, with Celltrion moving down 1.35 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 4.15 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 1.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,130.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
How girl group Brave Girls' 2017 song went viral in 2021 thanks to 'Millboard,' YouTube
-
(LEAD) Project girl group IZ*ONE to disband next month
-
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area to adopt tighter curbs on virus-prone facilities, workplaces
-
(2nd LD) Almost all of S. Korea shrouded with yellow dust blowing in from China
-
Blinken says U.S. is looking at pressure measures, diplomatic paths, in N.K. policy review
-
'Minari' celebrates 'history-making' Oscar nominations