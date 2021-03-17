Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
PM says allowing new virus wave will be painful misstep amid resurgence woes
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday stressed the importance of maintaining strict adherence to government measures against the new coronavirus pandemic, amid no clear signs of a letup in new cases and fears of an infection resurgence.
"If we lose our sense of attentiveness and allow a fourth pandemic wave to break out, it will be a painful misstep," Chung said during a daily interagency meeting on the coronavirus response.
-----------------
New infections rebound to 400s, AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 400 Wednesday on increased virus tests and a continued rise in cluster infections, stoking woes over a resurgence down the road.
The country reported 469 more COVID-19 cases, including 452 local infections, raising the total caseload to 96,849, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. to hold first in-person talks on N. Korea, alliance
SEOUL -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken were set to hold talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss diplomacy with North Korea, joint efforts to revitalize the alliance and other issues, officials said.
Their first face-to-face talks come a day after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, decried an ongoing allied military exercise and warned the U.S. not to "cause a stink" if it wants to sleep in peace for the next four years.
-----------------
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs to hold talks on N. Korea, OPCON transition
SEOUL -- South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were to hold their first face-to-face talks Wednesday, with North Korea and the wartime operational control transfer likely to be among key agenda items.
Austin is scheduled to arrive in South Korea from Japan later in the day for a three-day stay as part of his first Asia swing since taking office in January, which will later take him to India, according to officials at the defense ministry.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon to meet top U.S. diplomat, defense chief on Thursday
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to meet with the U.S. secretaries of state and defense in Seoul this week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.
Moon will greet Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at his office at 3 p.m. the next day, it said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Job losses continue for 12th month in Feb. amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea reported job losses for the 12th straight month in February as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to deal a blow to the job market, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 26.3 million last month, 473,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue in S. Korea: authorities
SEOUL -- South Korean health authorities said Wednesday that the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will continue despite major European countries' decision to pause vaccinations to investigate reported side effects.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a press release that there is no evidence suggesting correlation between vaccines manufactured by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University and reports of blood clots in some recipients.
-----------------
(News Focus) Property speculation scandal sweeps S. Korean politics, Moon's presidency at another crucial juncture
SEOUL -- Allegations of unfair or illicit real estate speculation by public officials are sending shock waves throughout South Korea, with a potential political storm brewing a year ahead of the presidential election.
Many expect it to dominate state affairs in the final year of the Moon Jae-in administration. The explosive issue could affect not only the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan but also the presidential poll next March, depending on the results of far-reaching investigations.
(END)
