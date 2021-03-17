Police fail to uncover truth about mysterious disappearance of baby girl

The case has drawn huge media attention due to growing public attention on the matter of child abuse in South Korea. In January, an adoptive mother from Seoul was indicted on charges of child abuse resulting in the death of a 16-month-old baby girl, who was adopted in February last year and died in October of severe abdominal injuries and internal bleeding. In February, a couple from Yongin, 49 km south of Seoul, was put under emergency arrest for allegedly having maltreated their live-in niece to death.