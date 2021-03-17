Police fail to uncover truth about mysterious disappearance of baby girl
GUMI, South Korea, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The mysterious disappearance of a 3-year-old girl in the southeastern city of Gumi is unlikely to be resolved soon, as police wrapped up their probe into the case Wednesday without pinning down the whereabouts of the missing child.
The Gumi Police Station in Gumi, a quiet industrial city about 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul, said it transferred the child disappearance case to the prosecution without verifying the whereabouts of the girl who went missing soon after her birth three years ago.
The case came to light last month after the corpse of another 3-year-old girl, who died apparently of starvation six months ago, was discovered on the third floor of a multi-unit house in Gumi on Feb. 10.
Police arrested a 22-year-old woman surnamed Kim the following day for abandoning the child, leading to her death, after Kim moved out of her home last August to remarry.
But the case took a bizarre twist early this month when it was discovered through DNA tests that Kim's 48-year-old mother surnamed Seok, who lived on a lower floor of the same multi-unit house, was the actual biological mother of the dead girl.
Police suspect that Kim and Seok each gave birth to baby girls around the same time, and the elder woman may have switched the babies so her baby would be raised by her adult daughter.
Seok has been questioned about the whereabouts of Kim's real daughter and her own granddaughter, the motive for the alleged baby swaps and possible involvement of accomplices in her alleged crimes but has even denied giving birth to a baby girl, let alone other suspected offenses.
The National Forensic Service said last week the probability of a maternity relationship between Seok and the dead girl is more than 99.9999 percent. Seok has dismissed the state-run agency's DNA test result as untrue, while Kim has claimed that she was not aware the babies had been switched.
Police investigators have failed to discover the whereabouts of Kim's daughter, let alone whether she is alive or dead, in the face of stubborn denials by Seok and instead applied only child abduction charges to her.
Police also said Seok was separately charged with attempting to abandon the body of the dead girl. They said Seok failed to immediately report her discovery of the mummified baby to police. It was her husband who reported the discovery of the body to police one day later.
The case has drawn huge media attention due to growing public attention on the matter of child abuse in South Korea. In January, an adoptive mother from Seoul was indicted on charges of child abuse resulting in the death of a 16-month-old baby girl, who was adopted in February last year and died in October of severe abdominal injuries and internal bleeding. In February, a couple from Yongin, 49 km south of Seoul, was put under emergency arrest for allegedly having maltreated their live-in niece to death.
