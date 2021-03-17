Bundesliga player ruled out for S. Korean friendly vs. Japan due to quarantine rules
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Local quarantine rules in Germany will keep Bundesliga forward Hwang Hee-chan off the South Korean national team in an upcoming friendly match against Japan.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Wednesday that Hwang, who plays for RB Leipzig in the top German league, will not be released for the match on March 25 in Yokohama, just south of Tokyo.
Hwang was named to the 24-man roster by head coach Paulo Bento on Monday. But his final status hinged upon RB Leipzig's talks with regional health authorities on exempting Hwang from quarantine upon returning to Germany during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The KFA said the German club failed to secure that exemption. Hwang will not be replaced on the roster.
The biggest question mark for Bento remains Son Heung-min, the Tottenham Hotspur star who suffered a left hamstring injury in London on Sunday, merely hours before the coach announced the national team roster.
The KFA has been in touch with Tottenham regarding Son's health, and it expects to receive the final word by Friday or Saturday.
A KFA official denied a London report that Son was expected to play in a Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday, saying it's not yet clear exactly when Son will be available.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) Project girl group IZ*ONE to disband next month
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(2nd LD) Almost all of S. Korea shrouded with yellow dust blowing in from China
-
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area to adopt tighter curbs on virus-prone facilities, workplaces
-
Blinken says U.S. is looking at pressure measures, diplomatic paths, in N.K. policy review
-
New infections rebound to 400s, AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue