KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 24,600 DN 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 63,600 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 232,000 DN 2,000
SamyangFood 91,100 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,000 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 421,500 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 925,000 DN 14,000
Youngpoong 603,000 DN 11,000
DongkukStlMill 10,550 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 42,700 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,900 UP 2,400
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,600 UP 350
Kogas 33,100 DN 350
Hanwha 29,550 DN 50
DB HiTek 57,400 UP 700
CJ 94,000 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 30,850 UP 950
SK hynix 140,000 DN 500
LGInt 29,550 DN 600
NEXENTIRE 7,710 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 195,000 UP 27,500
KCC 204,000 DN 3,000
SKBP 111,500 UP 1,500
ORION Holdings 14,150 DN 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,700 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 35,500 UP 300
HITEJINRO 38,500 UP 150
Yuhan 63,400 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 176,000 0
DOOSAN 48,800 DN 700
DL 78,000 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 DN 150
KiaMtr 84,600 DN 1,200
Hyundai M&F INS 23,950 UP 150
Daesang 25,400 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,730 UP 120
Daewoong 36,300 UP 2,150
Hyosung 85,700 DN 400
