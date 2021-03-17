Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 March 17, 2021

KAL 29,050 UP 700
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,540 UP 10
SsangyongCement 6,940 UP 20
POSCO CHEMICAL 147,000 DN 6,000
BoryungPharm 21,400 0
L&L 14,950 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,200 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,600 DN 150
Shinsegae 284,000 DN 1,500
LG Corp. 89,100 DN 1,900
Nongshim 287,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 78,500 DN 3,200
NHIS 11,550 UP 50
SK Discovery 62,700 UP 1,000
LS 67,000 DN 400
GC Corp 371,000 UP 27,000
GS E&C 40,750 DN 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,250 DN 250
SamsungElec 82,300 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 639,000 DN 41,000
KPIC 318,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,570 DN 20
SKC 114,000 0
LOTTE 33,200 DN 150
Binggrae 57,900 UP 200
GCH Corp 36,200 UP 1,250
LotteChilsung 125,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,650 UP 100
POSCO 295,000 DN 11,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 189,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,400 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,930 0
DB INSURANCE 44,500 DN 150
Hanmi Science 61,700 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 194,000 DN 3,500
MERITZ SECU 4,365 DN 35
Hanssem 102,500 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,350 UP 200
KSOE 118,500 DN 3,000
(MORE)

