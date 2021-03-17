KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,100 UP 50
OCI 125,000 DN 2,500
GS Retail 38,550 UP 100
NamsunAlum 4,190 UP 25
Ottogi 586,000 UP 3,000
HtlShilla 87,100 UP 100
IlyangPharm 35,900 UP 800
F&F 150,000 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 60,400 DN 900
KorZinc 412,000 UP 8,000
IS DONGSEO 54,000 DN 100
S-Oil 81,800 DN 1,400
SamsungHvyInd 6,500 DN 100
SYC 58,800 DN 300
LG Innotek 217,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 302,000 DN 3,500
HMM 22,400 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 80,600 DN 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 60,700 DN 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 220,000 UP 6,500
Mobis 296,000 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,250 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 11,100 0
S-1 82,900 UP 600
ZINUS 85,900 DN 200
Hanchem 225,000 DN 5,000
DWS 47,900 DN 850
KEPCO 24,600 DN 150
SamsungSecu 38,700 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 12,850 0
SKTelecom 257,500 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 65,300 UP 200
HyundaiElev 45,000 DN 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,150 DN 100
Hanon Systems 17,450 DN 50
SK 245,000 DN 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 103,500 DN 6,500
Handsome 40,700 UP 1,250
Asiana Airlines 16,150 UP 250
COWAY 66,800 DN 500
