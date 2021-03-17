KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 DN 500
IBK 9,110 UP 10
DONGSUH 32,400 UP 500
SamsungEng 13,400 0
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 6,010 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 21,100 DN 150
KT 26,900 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209500 UP5000
LOTTE TOUR 20,200 DN 250
LG Uplus 12,100 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,500 UP 600
KT&G 80,100 DN 100
DHICO 11,850 UP 200
Doosanfc 51,500 UP 1,500
LG Display 22,150 DN 300
Kangwonland 27,050 UP 200
NAVER 383,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 485,000 UP 6,000
NCsoft 940,000 DN 14,000
KIWOOM 123,000 DN 1,500
DSME 26,350 DN 50
DSINFRA 8,240 DN 10
DWEC 6,290 DN 10
DongwonF&B 188,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 28,900 UP 100
LGH&H 1,560,000 DN 13,000
LGCHEM 857,000 DN 34,000
KEPCO E&C 21,750 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,700 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,850 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 158,000 0
Celltrion 293,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 23,100 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 UP 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,000 DN 900
KIH 86,400 DN 800
LOTTE Himart 37,950 DN 500
GS 40,100 DN 450
(MORE)
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
(LEAD) Project girl group IZ*ONE to disband next month
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
(2nd LD) Almost all of S. Korea shrouded with yellow dust blowing in from China
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area to adopt tighter curbs on virus-prone facilities, workplaces
Blinken says U.S. is looking at pressure measures, diplomatic paths, in N.K. policy review