LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 DN 500

IBK 9,110 UP 10

DONGSUH 32,400 UP 500

SamsungEng 13,400 0

SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 DN 2,000

PanOcean 6,010 DN 120

SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 DN 150

CheilWorldwide 21,100 DN 150

KT 26,900 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209500 UP5000

LOTTE TOUR 20,200 DN 250

LG Uplus 12,100 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 79,500 UP 600

KT&G 80,100 DN 100

DHICO 11,850 UP 200

Doosanfc 51,500 UP 1,500

LG Display 22,150 DN 300

Kangwonland 27,050 UP 200

NAVER 383,500 DN 2,000

Kakao 485,000 UP 6,000

NCsoft 940,000 DN 14,000

KIWOOM 123,000 DN 1,500

DSME 26,350 DN 50

DSINFRA 8,240 DN 10

DWEC 6,290 DN 10

DongwonF&B 188,500 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 28,900 UP 100

LGH&H 1,560,000 DN 13,000

LGCHEM 857,000 DN 34,000

KEPCO E&C 21,750 UP 1,100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,700 DN 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,850 DN 50

LGELECTRONICS 158,000 0

Celltrion 293,500 DN 3,000

Huchems 23,100 DN 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 UP 6,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,000 DN 900

KIH 86,400 DN 800

LOTTE Himart 37,950 DN 500

GS 40,100 DN 450

(MORE)