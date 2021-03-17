KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 29,050 DN 150
LIG Nex1 38,400 UP 400
Fila Holdings 43,300 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,400 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,145 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 238,000 UP 10,500
FOOSUNG 10,550 UP 150
SK Innovation 216,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 32,250 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 50,700 DN 500
Hansae 22,300 UP 900
LG HAUSYS 75,600 DN 800
Youngone Corp 39,500 UP 650
CSWIND 68,400 DN 1,600
GKL 17,300 UP 150
KOLON IND 57,200 UP 1,600
HanmiPharm 335,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,630 UP 40
emart 178,000 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY450 50 DN1200
KOLMAR KOREA 57,100 DN 300
HANJINKAL 59,500 DN 800
DoubleUGames 57,100 UP 500
CUCKOO 138,000 UP 1,500
COSMAX 122,000 UP 3,500
MANDO 68,400 UP 2,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 719,000 DN 14,000
INNOCEAN 59,900 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 36,000 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,750 UP 350
Netmarble 123,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S278500 DN3500
ORION 132,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,150 UP 50
BGF Retail 169,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 318,000 UP 19,000
HDC-OP 28,350 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 10,000 DN 100
Big Hit 231,000 UP 12,000
(MORE)
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
(LEAD) Project girl group IZ*ONE to disband next month
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
(2nd LD) Almost all of S. Korea shrouded with yellow dust blowing in from China
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area to adopt tighter curbs on virus-prone facilities, workplaces
Blinken says U.S. is looking at pressure measures, diplomatic paths, in N.K. policy review