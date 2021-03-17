CJ CGV 29,050 DN 150

LIG Nex1 38,400 UP 400

Fila Holdings 43,300 UP 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,000 DN 4,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,400 DN 650

HANWHA LIFE 3,145 DN 50

AMOREPACIFIC 238,000 UP 10,500

FOOSUNG 10,550 UP 150

SK Innovation 216,000 UP 500

POONGSAN 32,250 DN 500

KBFinancialGroup 50,700 DN 500

Hansae 22,300 UP 900

LG HAUSYS 75,600 DN 800

Youngone Corp 39,500 UP 650

CSWIND 68,400 DN 1,600

GKL 17,300 UP 150

KOLON IND 57,200 UP 1,600

HanmiPharm 335,000 UP 1,000

BNK Financial Group 6,630 UP 40

emart 178,000 DN 4,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY450 50 DN1200

KOLMAR KOREA 57,100 DN 300

HANJINKAL 59,500 DN 800

DoubleUGames 57,100 UP 500

CUCKOO 138,000 UP 1,500

COSMAX 122,000 UP 3,500

MANDO 68,400 UP 2,500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 719,000 DN 14,000

INNOCEAN 59,900 DN 100

Doosan Bobcat 36,000 DN 450

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,750 UP 350

Netmarble 123,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S278500 DN3500

ORION 132,500 DN 3,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,150 UP 50

BGF Retail 169,500 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 318,000 UP 19,000

HDC-OP 28,350 DN 300

WooriFinancialGroup 10,000 DN 100

Big Hit 231,000 UP 12,000

(MORE)