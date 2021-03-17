Daewoo Shipbuilding delivers submarine to Indonesia
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Wednesday it has successfully delivered a submarine to Indonesia.
The 1,400-ton submarine was the third of three submarines that Daewoo Shipbuilding won in a deal worth US$1.1 billion in 2011, the shipbuilder said.
The 61-meter-long submarine, named ALUGORO, was based on Daewoo Shipbuilding's first-built submarine, the Jangbogo, the company said.
The submarine was built in pieces at Okpo shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding in Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, and assembled at PT PAL shipyard in Surabaya, Indonesia, according to the Korean shipbuilder.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) Project girl group IZ*ONE to disband next month
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
(2nd LD) Almost all of S. Korea shrouded with yellow dust blowing in from China
-
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area to adopt tighter curbs on virus-prone facilities, workplaces
-
Blinken says U.S. is looking at pressure measures, diplomatic paths, in N.K. policy review