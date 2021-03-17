S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 17, 2021
All News 16:30 March 17, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.686 0.685 +0.1
3-year TB 1.177 1.177 0.0
10-year TB 2.134 2.098 +3.6
2-year MSB 0.869 0.881 -1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.115 2.114 +0.1
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
