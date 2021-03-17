Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Actress Lee Young-ae to return to small screen with new comedy thriller

All News 17:01 March 17, 2021

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean star actress Lee Young-ae will return to the small screen after four years off, with a new comedy thriller, the drama's studio said Wednesday.

Lee, who rose to global stardom for her role in the smash-hit historical drama "Daejanggeum" (2003), will star in the series, tentatively named "Koo Kyung-yi," as an insurance investigator, according to KeyEast.

The series is about an insurance investigator who happens to face a mysterious accident and tries to unearth the truth.

It is her first TV project since the historical romance "Saimdang, Memoir of Colors" (2017).

Director Lee Jung-heum, who made the crime melodrama "Nobody Knows" (2020), will helm the upcoming series, co-produced by KeyEast and Creative Leaders Group 8.

KeyEast said production will start in June but its platform is not yet determined.

This file photo shows actress Lee Young-ae. (Yonhap)

