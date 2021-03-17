Biden briefed on 'horrific shootings' in Atlanta: White House
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed about shootings in Atlanta that left eight people, including four Korean-Americans, dead, a White House spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Jen Psaki also said the White House will remain in touch with the FBI to closely follow the incident.
"The president has been briefed overnight about the horrific shootings in Atlanta. White House officials have been in touch with the mayor's office and will remain in touch with the FBI," she said.
The remarks came after a 21-year-old suspect, identified as Robert Aaron Long, was arrested on suspicions of going on a shooting rampage at three different spas in Atlanta, Georgia.
At least eight people have been killed.
The FBI and local law enforcement are still trying to determine the suspect's motive, but are said to suspect racial bias or hatred.
The U.S. has seen a sharp spike in the number of hate crimes targeting Asian-Americans since the outbreak of the new coronavirus last year that is widely believed to have originated from Wuhan, China.
A congressional caucus of Asian Pacific Americans earlier said more than 3,000 anti-Asian hate incidents have been reported in the U.S. since early 2020.
Tuesday's shootings took place in neighborhoods with a high density of Korean Americans.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
