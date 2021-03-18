Korean-language dailies

-- Justice minister exercises investigation command over ex-PM's bribery case (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Investigation command issued again over prosecution's no-suspension decision (Kookmin Daily)

-- Justice minister exercises investigation command over ex-PM's case (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ulsan mayor suspected of land speculation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Justice minister issues investigation command over Han's case (Segye Times)

-- Shootings against Korean descents in Atlanta (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Justice minister issues investigation command to save Han (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Small businesses' face difficulties in getting loans amid falling credit ratings (Hankyoreh)

-- Justice ministry, prosecution in conflict over ex-PM's case (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. defense chief highlights alliance with S. Korea against unprecedented challenges from N.K., China (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Family members of ruling party lawmaker suspected of land speculation (Korea Economic Daily)

