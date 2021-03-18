Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 March 18, 2021

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/04 Cloudy 30

Incheon 14/04 Cloudy 20

Suwon 18/02 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 19/04 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 20/04 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 18/01 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 13/05 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 19/04 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 21/05 Cloudy 20

Jeju 17/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 18/04 Cloudy 10

Busan 17/09 Sunny 10

(END)

