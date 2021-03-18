SK, Geely to jointly chip in for fund for mobility solutions
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- SK Holdings Co., the holding firm of the South Korean energy-to-telecom conglomerate, said Thursday it will team up with China's Geely Automobile to launch a US$300 million fund that invests in future mobility technology firms.
SK Holdings and Geely will each chip in $30 million for the proposed fund, and draw the rest to be financed from global investors, including European banks and Asian pension funds.
SK said the mobility fund will invest in companies with automated, connected and electric vehicle technologies, the future of mobility.
The two Asian companies will also collaborate in hydrogen, battery supply chain, semiconductor and self-driving technologies to explore new business opportunities in the future mobility technologies, the Korean firm said.
Their partnership is expected to create synergy by combining SK's batteries, mobility service and telecommunication with Geely's vehicle production and global network.
SK Group has a portfolio ranging from semiconductors and batteries to energy and telecommunications. Geely is China's largest automotive group with Swedish carmaker Volvo, British premium brand Lotus Cars and EV unit Polestar under its wing.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
