Cherry blossoms on Jeju Island to reach peak bloom in late March
JEJU, South Korea, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Cherry blossoms on the southern resort island of Jeju have just bloomed this year, about a week faster than in the previous years, the local weather agency said Thursday.
The Jeju Provincial Meteorological Administration said hotter than normal temperatures on the island this month appear to have advanced the blooming of cherry blossoms by up to eight days.
Jeju's average temperature in March is 11.5 C, two degrees higher than last year and three degrees higher than normal, the agency noted, though the month's sunlight hours, tallied at 79.3 hours, were two hours shorter than in the previous years.
It said cherry blossoms on Jeju will likely be in full bloom around the fourth weekend of March, considering that it takes about a week for new cherry blossoms to reach peak blooms.
The flowering of cherry blossoms on Jeju is based on a standard tree located at the Jeju meteorological administration's premises in the city of Jeju. The agency declares the year's first blooming when three or more cherry flowers are witnessed from the standard tree.
Despite the blooming of cherry blossoms and other seasonal flowers, almost all spring blossom festivals across the country, including Jeju, have been called off for the second consecutive year amid little signs of a letup in coronavirus outbreaks.
The municipality of Jeju has already announced the cancellation of its annual cherry blossom festival due to fears of COVID-19 transmissions.
