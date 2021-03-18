Hyundai Motor, Shell extend biz partnership for future mobility
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it has extended its business partnership with Royal Dutch Shell Group through 2026 for cooperation in future mobility solutions.
Hyundai Motor has provided Shell's engine oil products to its global customers since 2005 through joint marketing activities, the company said in a statement.
The South Korean carmaker has financed the global energy firm's research and development projects to improve the quality of its engine oil product, it said.
On top of the existing business ties, Hyundai and Shell will jointly explore business opportunities in future mobility projects under the extended partnership, the company said.
For instance, the two companies aim to develop customized service centers for future vehicles in global markets and jointly provide energy sources for environment-friendly vehicles, it said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) Project girl group IZ*ONE to disband next month
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) 4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
Police fail to uncover truth about mysterious disappearance of baby girl
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
Galaxy Note series will continue: Samsung's mobile biz chief