Pentagon chief says wartime operational control transition will take more time
By Oh Seok-min and Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday that the envisioned transition of the wartime operational control (OPCON) will take more time, though the two sides will continue to work toward the goal.
The two sides are pushing for the conditions-based OPCON transition of South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul. Though it is not time-based, Seoul hopes to take it back within the term of the current Moon Jae-in administration that ends in May 2022.
"While meeting all the conditions for this transition will take more time, I am confident that this process will strengthen our alliance," Austin said during a press conference after holding a "two plus two" meeting with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook, South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Seoul.
Noting that the two sides "continue to make progress" toward the eventual transition, Austin said, "We have a lot to look forward to together."
The transition process has been somewhat delayed, as the two sides were not able to carry out a planned Full Operational Capability (FOC) test because they've decided to scale down their combined exercises amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Austin stressed the significance of maintaining a robust combined defense posture for "the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," and his country's commitment to the defense of South Korea using "the full range of capabilities, including our extended deterrence."
