Hanwha to sell half of stake in electric truck maker Nikola
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Group, a South Korean energy-to-defense conglomerate, plans to sell half of its stake in U.S. electric truck maker Nikola Corp., the two companies said Thursday.
Green Nikola Holdings, Hanwha's U.S. subsidiary that holds a 5.65 percent share in Nikola, plans to sell up to 11.1 million shares over a six-month period from June, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Hanwha's stake in Nasdaq-listed Nikola is worth about US$180 million as of Wednesday's closing price of $16.39 a share.
In 2018, two of Hanwha's subsidiaries invested about $100 million in Nikola, and its petrochemical subsidiary, Hanwha General Chemical Co., plans to sell its stake to secure funds for hydrogen-related businesses, company officials said.
"The stake sale is aimed at securing funds needed for new eco-friendly projects, including hydrogen, and Hanwha will still remain Nikola's strategic partner," a Hanwha Group spokesperson said.
Hanwha Group is a conglomerate with a business portfolio ranging from solar energy to aerospace, and it has been exploring ways to expand its renewable energy business.
Nikola drew keen interest from investors as a promising firm developing hydrogen-powered trucks, but allegations of fraud spurred by a short-seller report has regulators looking into the electric truck startup.
Nikola's shares, which were at $33.75 after its early June market debut, surged to a record high of $93.99 in just four days, but its share price dipped to $17.99 after the short-seller Hindenburg Research's fraud accusation in September.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) 4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
Police fail to uncover truth about mysterious disappearance of baby girl
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
Galaxy Note series will continue: Samsung's mobile biz chief