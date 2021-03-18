DB HiTek 57,500 UP 100

CJ 93,400 DN 600

JWPHARMA 30,400 DN 450

LGInt 29,050 DN 500

DongkukStlMill 10,600 UP 50

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 0

KiaMtr 87,700 UP 3,100

SK hynix 142,000 UP 2,000

Youngpoong 610,000 UP 7,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,500 DN 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,700 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 188,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,100 DN 500

Kogas 32,950 DN 150

Hanwha 29,650 UP 100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,800 UP 1,100

ShinhanGroup 35,500 0

HITEJINRO 38,200 DN 300

Yuhan 62,300 DN 1,100

CJ LOGISTICS 174,000 DN 2,000

DOOSAN 48,450 DN 350

DL 82,000 UP 4,000

Daesang 25,400 0

SKNetworks 5,640 DN 90

Hyundai M&F INS 23,850 DN 100

ORION Holdings 14,150 0

NEXENTIRE 7,650 DN 60

CHONGKUNDANG 155,500 DN 39,500

KCC 204,500 UP 500

SKBP 110,500 DN 1,000

AmoreG 62,600 DN 1,000

HyundaiMtr 234,000 UP 2,000

BukwangPharm 24,450 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 65,400 DN 100

Daewoong 34,650 DN 1,650

SamyangFood 92,700 UP 1,600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,450 UP 1,450

CJ CheilJedang 417,500 DN 4,000

TaekwangInd 921,000 DN 4,000

Hyosung 84,600 DN 1,100

(MORE)