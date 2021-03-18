KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 57,500 UP 100
CJ 93,400 DN 600
JWPHARMA 30,400 DN 450
LGInt 29,050 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 10,600 UP 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 0
KiaMtr 87,700 UP 3,100
SK hynix 142,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 610,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,500 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,700 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,100 DN 500
Kogas 32,950 DN 150
Hanwha 29,650 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,800 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 35,500 0
HITEJINRO 38,200 DN 300
Yuhan 62,300 DN 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 174,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 48,450 DN 350
DL 82,000 UP 4,000
Daesang 25,400 0
SKNetworks 5,640 DN 90
Hyundai M&F INS 23,850 DN 100
ORION Holdings 14,150 0
NEXENTIRE 7,650 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 155,500 DN 39,500
KCC 204,500 UP 500
SKBP 110,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 62,600 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 234,000 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 24,450 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,400 DN 100
Daewoong 34,650 DN 1,650
SamyangFood 92,700 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,450 UP 1,450
CJ CheilJedang 417,500 DN 4,000
TaekwangInd 921,000 DN 4,000
Hyosung 84,600 DN 1,100
(MORE)
