KAL 29,050 0

LG Corp. 88,600 DN 500

SsangyongCement 6,980 UP 40

POSCO CHEMICAL 148,000 UP 1,000

BoryungPharm 20,950 DN 450

L&L 14,850 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 43,800 DN 800

LOTTE Fine Chem 55,500 UP 300

Shinsegae 284,000 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,460 DN 80

Nongshim 285,000 DN 2,000

SGBC 79,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,550 DN 100

POSCO 295,500 UP 500

SPC SAMLIP 72,600 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDS 188,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 35,350 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 3,935 UP 5

LOTTE 33,200 0

DB INSURANCE 44,500 0

SamsungElec 82,900 UP 600

NHIS 11,500 DN 50

SK Discovery 60,600 DN 2,100

LS 65,800 DN 1,200

GC Corp 384,500 UP 13,500

GS E&C 40,650 DN 100

Binggrae 58,000 UP 100

GCH Corp 36,900 UP 700

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,850 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 662,000 UP 23,000

LotteChilsung 123,500 DN 1,500

KPIC 325,500 UP 7,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,640 UP 70

SKC 114,000 0

Ottogi 584,000 DN 2,000

GS Retail 38,550 0

IlyangPharm 35,500 DN 400

F&F 143,500 DN 6,500

NamsunAlum 4,180 DN 10

MERITZ SECU 4,335 DN 30

(MORE)