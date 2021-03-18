KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 29,050 0
LG Corp. 88,600 DN 500
SsangyongCement 6,980 UP 40
POSCO CHEMICAL 148,000 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 20,950 DN 450
L&L 14,850 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,800 DN 800
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,500 UP 300
Shinsegae 284,000 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,460 DN 80
Nongshim 285,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 79,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,550 DN 100
POSCO 295,500 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 72,600 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 188,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,350 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,935 UP 5
LOTTE 33,200 0
DB INSURANCE 44,500 0
SamsungElec 82,900 UP 600
NHIS 11,500 DN 50
SK Discovery 60,600 DN 2,100
LS 65,800 DN 1,200
GC Corp 384,500 UP 13,500
GS E&C 40,650 DN 100
Binggrae 58,000 UP 100
GCH Corp 36,900 UP 700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,850 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 662,000 UP 23,000
LotteChilsung 123,500 DN 1,500
KPIC 325,500 UP 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,640 UP 70
SKC 114,000 0
Ottogi 584,000 DN 2,000
GS Retail 38,550 0
IlyangPharm 35,500 DN 400
F&F 143,500 DN 6,500
NamsunAlum 4,180 DN 10
MERITZ SECU 4,335 DN 30
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
-
-
-
-
-
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
-
Police fail to uncover truth about mysterious disappearance of baby girl
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
Galaxy Note series will continue: Samsung's mobile biz chief