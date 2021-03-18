KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 87,200 UP 100
Hanmi Science 61,000 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 194,500 UP 500
Hanssem 103,000 UP 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,700 UP 350
KSOE 118,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,500 UP 400
OCI 120,000 DN 5,000
Mobis 298,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,850 UP 600
HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 UP 50
S-1 82,100 DN 800
ZINUS 86,200 UP 300
Hanchem 226,500 UP 1,500
DWS 48,650 UP 750
LS ELECTRIC 59,800 DN 600
KorZinc 411,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,480 DN 20
SYC 59,000 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 60,900 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 54,000 0
S-Oil 81,900 UP 100
LG Innotek 213,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 300,000 DN 2,000
HMM 23,600 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI WIA 83,800 UP 3,200
KumhoPetrochem 223,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO 24,100 DN 500
SamsungSecu 38,850 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 13,050 UP 200
SKTelecom 257,000 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 64,400 DN 900
HyundaiElev 44,400 DN 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,100 DN 50
Hanon Systems 17,350 DN 100
SK 247,000 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 105,500 UP 2,000
Handsome 39,850 DN 850
Asiana Airlines 16,050 DN 100
COWAY 67,200 UP 400
(MORE)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) 4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
Police fail to uncover truth about mysterious disappearance of baby girl
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
Galaxy Note series will continue: Samsung's mobile biz chief